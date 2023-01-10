NFL General Manager Admits He 'Failed' This Season

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 12: An Indianapolis Colts helmet on the sidelines in the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

It's not hard to see that the 2022 season was a failure for the Indianapolis Colts.

They came into this season as the favorites to win the AFC South but ended up finishing in third place with a 4-11-1 record.

During his end-of-season press conference on Tuesday, Colts general manager Chris Ballard admitted that he failed at his job this season.

"Look, I failed. Not going to sit up here and make excuses. Failed a lot of people," Ballard said.

Ballard also had to make a coaching change during the season when Frank Reich was let go in November. He was replaced by Jeff Saturday and things didn't exactly get better.

The Colts went 1-7 under Saturday, though he's still going to be in contention for the full-time job during their search.

We'll have to see what Ballard does to improve the team during the offseason.