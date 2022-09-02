NFL General Manager Admits To "Checking In" On Odell Beckham Jr

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams walks to the field before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 15, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent heading into Week 1 of the regular season. However, it sounds like there's at least one contender somewhat interested in his services.

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane spoke to the media on Thursday about potentially signing Beckham.

Beane revealed that he's always going to "check in" on talented players like Beckham.

“He’s recovering like Tre [Tre’Davious White] from an ACL,” Beane said. “He’s a talented player. Show me a talented player I’m not checking into. I’m always going to do that, whether that's a trade for someone or letting a guy get healthy. Again, the cap factors into it too.”

Bills outside linebacker Von Miller has made it known that he wants Beckham to join him in Buffalo.

"The door is open for him to come to the Bills. … Him coming here would really be the icing on the cake and would really put us over the top," Miller said in August, via Sports Illustrated.

Beckham proved last season that he can still be a game-changer at wide receiver. He finished the Los Angeles Rams' postseason run with 21 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bills already have playmakers at wide receiver, such as Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis. Adding Beckham would make their offense that much more dangerous.