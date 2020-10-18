The Spun

The NFL Is Getting Crushed For The 2 Late Games Today

A general view of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stadium.TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 30: A general view of Raymond James Stadium during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 30, 2014 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

There are currently two late afternoon NFL games being played. The Buccaneers are taking on the Packers and the Dolphins are facing the Jets.

Neither game is good.

Tampa Bay is blowing out Green Bay, 38-10, heading into the fourth quarter. Further south, Miami is whipping New York, 24-0.

The late-afternoon window is typically the best time of the NFL weekend. FOX and CBS usually have some premier matchups that result in great games. But that is not the case today.

Due to the weird NFL schedule this season, the only highly-anticipated late afternoon matchup was Bucs vs. Packers. Unfortunately, that game has been a dud. The Dolphins vs. the Jets has been predictably bad.

The National Football League is now facing some criticism for its weak late afternoon window. Fans aren’t liking what they are seeing.

Thankfully for NFL fans, there are three more games to enjoy this week.

The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. The Rams are the clear favorite in that one, but maybe the 49ers will surprise.

Monday night, we get two different games, as the Chiefs are set to take on the Bills at 5 p.m. E.T. on FOX. The Cowboys will then host the Cardinals at 8:15 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.

Hopefully the Monday night window is more entertaining than the Sunday late afternoon window.


