The NFL Is Getting Crushed For The 2 Late Games Today

There are currently two late afternoon NFL games being played. The Buccaneers are taking on the Packers and the Dolphins are facing the Jets.

Neither game is good.

Tampa Bay is blowing out Green Bay, 38-10, heading into the fourth quarter. Further south, Miami is whipping New York, 24-0.

The late-afternoon window is typically the best time of the NFL weekend. FOX and CBS usually have some premier matchups that result in great games. But that is not the case today.

Due to the weird NFL schedule this season, the only highly-anticipated late afternoon matchup was Bucs vs. Packers. Unfortunately, that game has been a dud. The Dolphins vs. the Jets has been predictably bad.

The National Football League is now facing some criticism for its weak late afternoon window. Fans aren’t liking what they are seeing.

The league cleared the deck in the late window so the country could watch Rodgers/Brady. Little did the NFL know we’d be switching over to America’s Funniest Home Videos by the end of the third. — Damon Amendolara (@DAonCBS) October 18, 2020

🗣 @NFL PLEASE PUT MORE THAN TWO GAMES IN THE LATE WINDOW pic.twitter.com/95zaYkarS7 — Josh Vitale (@JoshVitale) October 18, 2020

A 28-point thrashing and a 24-point hubbub is what the NFL gets for only putting two games in the late window. — Matt Deadwards (@MattEdwards) October 18, 2020

Thankfully for NFL fans, there are three more games to enjoy this week.

The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. The Rams are the clear favorite in that one, but maybe the 49ers will surprise.

Monday night, we get two different games, as the Chiefs are set to take on the Bills at 5 p.m. E.T. on FOX. The Cowboys will then host the Cardinals at 8:15 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.

Hopefully the Monday night window is more entertaining than the Sunday late afternoon window.