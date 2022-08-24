NFL Hall Of Fame Quarterback Has Died

KANSAS CITY, MO - CIRCA 1968: Quarterback Len Dawson #16 of the Kansas City Chiefs drops back to pass against the New York Jets during an NFL football game circa 1968 at Municipal Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Dawson played for the Chiefs from 1963-75. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) Focus On Sport/Getty Images

Just under a week ago, the football world learned that Len Dawson, a Hall of Fame quarterback, entered hospice care in Kansas City.

On Wednesday morning, the Hall of Fame quarterback and broadcaster passed away, according to a statement from his family. He was 87 years old.

"With wife Linda at his side, it is with much sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Len Dawson," the family said in a statement to KMBC in Kansas City, where Lawson previously worked as a sports broadcaster. "He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend. Len was always grateful and many times overwhelmed by the countless bonds he made during his football and broadcast careers.

"He loved Kansas City and no matter where his travels took him, he could not wait to return home."

Dawson led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title in 1969. He took home MVP honors of Super Bowl IV in the team’s 23-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Dawson earned induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987, and he received the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award in 2012.

Our thoughts are with the Dawson family.