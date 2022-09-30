NFL Hall Of Famer Deletes Controversial Tweet About Tua Tagovailoa

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 29: Medical staff tend to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins after an injury during the 2nd quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

On Thursday night, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was transported to the hospital following a scary hit.

Tagovailoa was wrapped up by a Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman and slammed to the turf. He was knocked unconscious on the play and laid on the field for several minutes before being stretchered off the field.

Fans flocked to social media to sends prayers and positivity his way. Unfortunately, some decided to use the injury as a way to make jokes. Among them was former NFL star Shannon Sharpe.

He took to Twitter to apologize for a controversial comment he made.

"I deleted my previous post because it wasn’t the right thing to say. I apologize for my lack of sensitivity dealing with the injury. I believe the Dolphins lied about Tua injury on Sunday and put him in this predicament. Again, I apologize for lapse in judgement," Sharpe said on Twitter.

So what did he say?

The deleted tweet read, "Wonder if Tua/Dolphins call this a back injury. Can't wait to hear diagnosis."

Sharpe was poking fun at Tua being listed with a back injury this week following a nasty head injury he suffered last weekend.

While we understand his intentions, it's not a great look for Sharpe.