NFL Hall Of Famer Makes His Thoughts On Dak Prescott Very Clear

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts in the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe isn't buying the Dak Prescott hype heading into the 2022 season.

On Friday, Cowboys vice president Stephon Jones said Prescott is enjoying the best training camp of his career. But Sharpe feels this coming season will bring more of the same for the 29-year-old QB.

"Dak is gonna have to be at his all-time best in order for this Cowboys team to be successful," Sharpe said on Undisputed. "But I expect him to be what he has been in his past six seasons: a roller-coaster.”

Dak began the 2021 season with an MVP-caliber start. But as the season went on, his production started to get a little shakier. The Cowboys' season came to an end with a disappointing Wild Card loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

With the loss of WR1 Amari Cooper and a slew of wide receiver injuries ahead of the 2022 campaign, Dak will be held to an even higher standard as his team looks to bounce back this coming season.

Dak and the Cowboys will kickoff their 2022 regular season with a Week 1 matchup against the Buccaneers on September 11.