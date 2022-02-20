NFL Hall Of Famer Passed Away On Saturday

An NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver/running back passed away on Saturday at the age of 80.

Charley Taylor, who played for the Washington Redskins (now the Commanders), was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and also helped Washington appear in a Super Bowl.

Hall-Of-Fame WR/RB Charley Taylor, an eight-time Pro-Bowl selection who helped lead Washington to playoff berths and a Super Bowl appearance, passed away Feb. 19. He was 80. pic.twitter.com/Jec9eY9HPk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 19, 2022

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Taylor family 💛 pic.twitter.com/847GLRIjLX — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 19, 2022

Taylor played with Washington from 1964-1977 and put up some great numbers. His best season came during the 1966 season when he finished with 1,119 yards and 12 touchdowns on 72 receptions.

He was also stellar in 1967 when he had 990 yards and nine touchdowns on 70 receptions.

When it was all set and done, Taylor finished with 9,110 yards and 79 touchdowns on 649 receptions.

Rushing-wise, his best season came in 1964 (his rookie year) when he had 755 yards and five touchdowns on 199 carries. He ended up winning AP Rookie of the Year after he also had 814 receiving yards and five more touchdowns.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in Canton in 1984.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Taylor family during this time.