NFL Has Made An Official Decision On The Pro Bowl

ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 28: A general view of the Pro Bowl Logo on the field at Camping World Stadium before the start of 2018 Pro Bowl Game between the AFC Team against the NFC Team on January 28, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

The NFL has officially done away with the Pro Bowl.

The league is replacing the annual All-Star game with a multi-day skills competition and a flag football game that will be played in Las Vegas.

It will take place the Sunday before the Super Bowl.

This decision comes after there were numerous complaints from fans about how bad the Pro Bowl has gotten. Fans were tired of the players not putting in any effort to win the game.

It was basically a glorified flag football game before the league took it away.

This new idea will hopefully get more fans watching since the ratings were also down in the last few years.

The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas and the flag football game will take place on Feb. 5.