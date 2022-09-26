NFL Has Made An Official Decision On The Pro Bowl
The NFL has officially done away with the Pro Bowl.
The league is replacing the annual All-Star game with a multi-day skills competition and a flag football game that will be played in Las Vegas.
It will take place the Sunday before the Super Bowl.
This decision comes after there were numerous complaints from fans about how bad the Pro Bowl has gotten. Fans were tired of the players not putting in any effort to win the game.
It was basically a glorified flag football game before the league took it away.
This new idea will hopefully get more fans watching since the ratings were also down in the last few years.
The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas and the flag football game will take place on Feb. 5.