NFL Has Made Official Decision On Deshaun Watson

BEREA, OH - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the Cleveland Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

The Deshaun Watson era is officially set to begin in Cleveland, OH.

According to Pro Football Focus' Ari Meirov, "The NFL has officially reinstated Browns QB Deshaun Watson." Adding, "He’s expected to start on Sunday against his former team, the Texans, in what will be his first regular season game in 700 days."

Watson is reported to have been compliant with everything outlined in the terms of his 11-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy; committing sexual assault (as defined by the NFL) on multiple massage therapists.

The three-time Pro Bowler has been accused by more than 20 women of inappropriate sexual misconduct and assault during massage sessions and a 25th lawsuit was dropped back in the summer.

The Browns made the move to acquire Watson from Houston back in March and immediately gave him the richest contract in NFL history. Signing the former first-round pick to a fully-guaranteed five-year deal worth $230 million.

Cleveland went 4-7 with Jacoby Brissett behind center as Watson served his ban. He'll finish out the season with games against the Texans, Bengals, Ravens, Saints, Commanders and Steelers.