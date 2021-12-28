NFL Has Reportedly Agreed To Significant Protocol Changes

The NFL and NFLPA have reportedly agreed to a major shift in the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

On Tuesday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the league will cut the time its isolation time in half for asymptomatic individuals.

“The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to modify COVID protocols in accordance with new CDC guidelines,” Pelissero tweeted. “Cutting the standard isolation period after a positive test for asymptomatic individuals from 10 days to 5 days – regardless of vaccination status.”

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to modify COVID protocols in accordance with new CDC guidelines, cutting the standard isolation period after a positive test for asymptomatic individuals from 10 days to 5 days – regardless of vaccination status. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 28, 2021

Earlier in the day, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that changes could be coming as soon as today. That rang true.

The NFL’s new COVID policy shapes up to play a major role going forward. A record 106 players were placed on the league’s COVID-19 reserve list Monday. Which marked the third straight week of record-high numbers. It also forced adjustments to the NFL’s Week 15 schedule.

A break for Colts’ QB Carson Wentz, who is unvaccinated and tested positive today. https://t.co/2Blb2l5UiY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2021

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz was placed on the list Tuesday. And a number of key contributors and big names were placed on the list of late. Including, Mike Evans, Julio Jones and Matt Judon.

According to the CDC‘s recommendation based on the current understanding of the Omicron variant, a five-day isolation period is warranted for a positive test for asymptomatic cases. Followed by five days of mask-wearing around others.