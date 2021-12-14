NFL Has Reportedly Set Salary Cap Number For 2022

The NFL salary cap is expected to take a significant jump after a down year in 2021.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the league has informed teams that the projected salary cap for 2022 is $208.2 million. This year’s cap was $182.5 million due to a loss of revenue during the 2020 COVID-19 season.

This year’s decreased cap was difficult to maneuver for many teams around the league. With a $15.7 million drop from the NFL’s $198.2 million cap in 2020, teams were forced to utilize contract reconstructions, salary conversions, voidable years and other strategies to remain in compliance with the cap.

According to Pelissero, the NFL’s salary cap was growing at a rate of about $10.74 million per year from 2013-2020. This year’s $208.2 million cap is right around where 2021’s total would’ve been had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic.

While no games have been cancelled due to COVID-19 this year, there’s still the possibility that stadium restrictions brought on by the most recent wave of the virus could result in lost revenue — and in turn a drop in next year’s salary cap. But, despite a recent uptick in positive cases, the league currently has no plans to further limit stadium attendance.

Local revenue, new TV deals in conjunction with the 17-game regular season and a lightening of gambling restrictions have brought in a new influx of money this year.

If all goes well, NFL teams will have much greater monetary freedom heading into the 2022 season.