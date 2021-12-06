NFL Head Coach Admits He Made ‘Horrific’ Mistake Sunday

An NFL head coach admitted on Sunday evening that he made a “horrific” mistake during his team’s loss on Sunday.

The Cincinnati Bengals had been playing well as of late, but they fell back down to Earth on Sunday, losing to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Cincinnati fell to Los Angeles, 41-22, on Sunday afternoon.

While the game didn’t come down to one play, the Bengals really messed up a two-point conversion attempt. There was some confusion on the field, leading to a Zac Taylor timeout. Following a lengthy amount of time on the sideline, the Bengals got a delay of game penalty.

Taylor then opted to not go for two, settling for an extra point. But the extra point, now taken from five extra yards back, missed.

“Horrific by me,” Taylor said. “Horrific. Horrific. We were going for two and so we were a little slow making sure we had the right personnel grouping on the field. So it was horrific management of a situation by me twice coming out of a timeout. We ended up having to take a delay of game, and ended up missing the extra point on top of it. That was all on me.”

Cincinnati will look to play better – and coach better – next Sunday against San Francisco.