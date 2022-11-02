NFL Head Coach Chokes Up About Death Of His Mother

Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Football Team

On Tuesday, the Washington Commanders organization announced the passing of Ron Rivera's mother, Dolores.

The head coach addressed his mother's death during a press conference on Wednesday. Obviously, this is an emotional time for Rivera.

"Football came from my mom's side of the family... If there was an inspiration in my life, more so than admiring who my father was, it was taken from my mom. That's the hard part," he said.

Dolores Rivera passed away on Monday evening. The 60-year-old head coach was able to spend two days with his mother this past week, per the team's official announcement.

Rivera is in his third season with the Washington organization. The Commanders logged their third straight win this past weekend, moving their record to 4-4 on the year.

Our thoughts are with Rivera and his family during this difficult time.