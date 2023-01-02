NFL Head Coach Furious With Player's 'Trash' Celebration

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday was disgusted with Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux's snow angel celebration after injuring Nick Foles on a sack in Sunday's game.

According to ESPN's Stephen Holder, Saturday said the veteran QB is "really sore" and will miss Week 18's regular season finale before calling Thibodeaux's celebration "tasteless" and "trash" and saying he wishes Indy's lineman would've intervened.

Fans reacted to Saturday's comments on social media.

"So who is he criticizing more: Thibodeaux or his OL?" asked Steve Wyche.

"Starts from the top down," another said. "Really glad Ballard spent those years building a 'culture.'"

"Jeff Saturday calling out Kayvon Thibodeaux," tweeted Kimberley A. Martin.

"Well that escalated slowly," commented Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

"Wow what a loser."

"The only thing that was trash was the Colts play," a Giants fan shot back.

Thibodeaux said he didn't realize Foles was hurt at the time but offered that he hopes he "gets well" and hopes he’s "alright."