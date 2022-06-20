NFL Head Coach No Longer Sleeps In His Office

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 01: The NFL shield logo is seen following a press conference held by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (not pictured) at the George R. Brown Convention Center on February 1, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

You don't get ahead in the NFL without putting in the hours.

Between practice, film study, team meetings and gameplanning, many head coaches find themselves utilizing as much of the 24-hour day as possible; and when they do find some time for Z's, its usually in their office.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott was one of those coaches, but no longer he says. Explaining before last week's he's found a more balanced approach, and is looking forward to more family time.

“After a few days this week, we’re going to unplug a little bit to get away, speaking of balance, and enjoy a little bit of what life has to offer,” McDermott told the Buffalo News. “I think that perspective is good. And then we fire back up at the end of July, and we get this thing cranked up all the way here.”

Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, whose worked with McDermott in Buffalo for six years now, says its a sign of growth for the 48-year-old.

Explaining, “He’s put a priority on family and spending time with our family, even though we spend a lot of hours here. A lot of hours. But he’s not one of those guys who will sleep at the office anymore, that’s way behind him.”

Work-life balance has been more of a focus in recent years, and is a big reason a lot of college coaches envy the NFL, not having to be on the year-long recruiting trail.