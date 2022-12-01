NFL Head Coach Not Happy With Team's Practice Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 31: A general view of the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

An NFL coach wasn't too happy with his team's performance at practice earlier this afternoon.

According to reports from Colts writers, head coach Jeff Saturday stopped the team's practice on Thursday. Saturday was reportedly unhappy with the team's walkthrough before the practice got started.

"Jeff Saturday just stopped Colts practice after stretching to deliver a short message to the team. From the sounds of it, Saturday wasn’t happy with the walkthroughs to this point," Colts reporter Joel Erickson said.

It's been an interesting season for the Colts, who saw head coach Frank Reich get fired midway through the season. Team owner Jim Irsay shocked the football world by hiring Saturday, a former Colts player with no head coaching experience.

Saturday has gone 1-2 during his three-game stint as the interim head coach thus far. He and the team found a win over the Las Vegas Raiders before dropping back-to-back game against the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers.