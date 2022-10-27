NFL Head Coach Reportedly 'Lost Team' After First Game

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 19: A pair of F-16 fighter jets perform a flyover in a general view before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Cincinnati Bengals at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 19, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

It hasn't been an easy season for the Denver Broncos.

They had so much hype coming into this season after they made a coaching change and then traded for Russell Wilson, but it hasn't worked out so far.

They've lost five of their first seven games and look to be out of the playoff race unless they can go on a run the rest of the way.

That doesn't look likely to happen, at least according to Chris Broussard. Broussard is reporting that Hackett "lost the team" after the Broncos' first game of the season against the Seattle Seahawks.

"I've had ex-NFL players tell me that Nathaniel Hackett lost the team after the Broncos' first game," Broussard said.

If that report is true, it doesn't bode well for the first-time head coach.



The Broncos will try and snap their four-game losing streak and potentially keep their head coach around a little longer on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.