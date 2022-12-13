NFL Head Coach Shocked By Team's Play Call Sunday

This past Sunday, Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell had a crucial reception to essentially ice the game.

During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" this Tuesday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell shared some insight on that game-sealing play.

Campbell told McAfee and the rest of the crew that he didn't hear the play call from offensive coordinator Ben Johnson because he was so focused on the wave taking place in the stands.

"It just felt like this is the right time. Here's another thing that happened. We're in that situation and the fans are doing the wave around the stadium," Campbell said. "So I'm just watching and I hear Ben Johnson say 'Hey Coach, do you want to blah blah blah.' I'm so focused on the wave that I'm like, 'Yeah, that's fine.' Then I look up and we're throwing it to Penei and I'm like, 'What the fuck are we doing.' But it worked out great."

McAfee couldn't help but laugh when he heard this explanation from Campbell.

All jokes aside, the Lions have looked fantastic since the start of November. Campbell's squad is 5-1 in its last six games.

The Lions will try to keep things rolling on Sunday against the Jets.