NFL Head Coach Told Rookie To Attend His Graduation

There's a reason that Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is one of the most respected men in the NFL. And it's things like telling a rookie to attend his own college graduation that help explain why.

The Commanders held their rookie minicamp over the weekend. But wide receiver Jahan Dotson, their first-round pick was not there on Saturday because he was attending his college graduation at Penn State.

Dotson was initially planning to attend the minicamp and skip his own graduation. It was Rivera who convinced him to go get his diploma instead.

“I was actually ready to skip the graduation and be out here at practice,” Dotson said, via ProFootballTalk. “But he said that’s a once in a million type of thing. He was all for me going, so I honestly hadn’t even thought about skipping practice until he kind of brought that up.”

The Washington Commanders drafted Jahan Dotson No. 16 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft after he earned First-Team All-Big Ten honors in 2021.

Ron Rivera will pair Dotson with former Ohio State rival Terry McLaurin in hopes of creating one of the most formidable receiving corps in the NFC.

But Rivera clearly wants to make sure that Dotson has his personal priorities first. It's a wonderful gesture to excuse someone from practice to let them go to their graduation.

Rivera's reputation as a player's coach grows ever stronger.