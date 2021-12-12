The Spun

NFL Head Coach Was Reportedly ‘Real Emotional’ At Halftime

It’s been a tough couple of weeks for Sean McDermott and the Buffalo Bills.

Last week, the Bills lost to the Patriots on a snowy Monday night game. New England needed just three pass attempts to beat Buffalo on the road.

Sunday afternoon, things aren’t going much better.

Buffalo is getting crushed by Tampa Bay. It’s 24-3 early in the second half. The Bills were dominated in basically every facet of the game in the first half.

CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson reported at halftime that McDermott was struggling with his words and was really emotional.

Buffalo has failed to live up to expectations this season. The Bills came into the year as a Super Bowl frontrunner, but will likely not even win their division.

Sunday’s Bills at Buccaneers game is airing on CBS.

