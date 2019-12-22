NFL Insider Names 3 Head Coaches Who Could Be Fired Soon

A little more than a week remains in the 2019 NFL regular season. Head coaching moves are on the verge of happening.

Several NFL franchises could be looking to make a change at the head coach position in the weeks to come.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport named three who could be on the verge of losing their jobs:

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone

Rapoport noted that Marrone will likely be back in 2020, though it’s not official yet. Kitchens and Quinn might need to prove themselves this week.

As we keep an eye on coaches on the hot seat, this year — maybe as much as any — owners are watching how teams close it out on the field: The #Falcons (undecided), the #Jaguars (likely back, pending the finish), the #Browns (leaning back, barring a brutal end) are in focus. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 22, 2019

More notable openings could be coming, too.

The Dallas Cowboys are likely to move on from Jason Garrett barring a deep postseason run. The Washington Redskins’ job is already open.

Stay tuned.