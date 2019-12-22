The Spun

NFL Insider Names 3 Head Coaches Who Could Be Fired Soon

A general view of the Falcons stadium.ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 12: A general view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Dallas Cowboys on November 12, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

A little more than a week remains in the 2019 NFL regular season. Head coaching moves are on the verge of happening.

Several NFL franchises could be looking to make a change at the head coach position in the weeks to come.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport named three who could be on the verge of losing their jobs:

  • Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens
  • Falcons head coach Dan Quinn
  • Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone

Rapoport noted that Marrone will likely be back in 2020, though it’s not official yet. Kitchens and Quinn might need to prove themselves this week.

More notable openings could be coming, too.

The Dallas Cowboys are likely to move on from Jason Garrett barring a deep postseason run. The Washington Redskins’ job is already open.

Stay tuned.

