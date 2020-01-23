NFL Insider Makes 5 Bold 2020 Quarterback Predictions

There’s still one game remaining in the NFL’s 2019 season, with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers set to play in Super Bowl 54 next Sunday evening. The offseason has arrived for 30 of the league’s 32 teams, though, and it’s shaping up to be a big one.

Several big-time quarterbacks could be on the move this offseason, including New England Patriots star Tom Brady.

Brady has made it clear that he wants to play in 2020, but he might have to play somewhere other than New England.

“I’m open-minded about the process,” Brady said in his weekly interview with Westwood One radio. “At the same time, I love playing football and I want to continue to play and do a great job. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead. Whatever the future may bring, I’ll embrace it with open arms.”

CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora has made his 2020 prediction for Brady. He sees the six-time Super Bowl champion playing for the Los Angeles Chargers.

I’ve long heard this spot would hold unique appeal with Brady and have done significant reporting on it since. His trainers and infrastructure are already in SoCal, his family would be a very short private plane ride away, he enjoyed living in Malibu before, holds off-season workouts at USC. He’d be in Hollywood, where a second career as a producer or media mogul of some sort likely awaits and his buddies Matt Damon and Ben Affleck make power moves. He’d be in the perfect spot to market his TB12 brand.

Brady to the Chargers isn’t the only bold 2020 quarterback prediction he made, either.

Four others:

Teddy Bridgewater on the Patriots

Derek Carr on the Redskins

Philip Rivers on the Bucs

Jameis Winston on the Raiders

In a vacuum, they are all somewhat believable, but if even just a couple of them were to actually happen, we’d be pretty surprised.

