NFL Insider Makes Bold Declaration About QB Jimmy Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers kicked off a wild day of draft-order trades on Friday afternoon — sending their No. 12 pick, a 2021 third-round pick and 2022/2023 first-round selections to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for the No. 3 overall pick.

With the 49ers almost certainly trading up to select an elite quarterback from this year’s class, some important questions have surfaced about the team’s current QB situation.

What happens with Jimmy Garoppolo now?

For weeks, multiple insider reports claimed the 49ers have no interest in trading Jimmy G — at least not this season. The San Francisco front office has continually maintained that the former Super Bowl starter will be QB1 heading into 2021.

NFL Network NFL insider Ian Rapoport weighed in on the Garoppolo situation on NFL Total Access Saturday.

“My understanding is the 49ers have no plans to trade Jimmy Garoppolo THIS year,” Rapoport emphasized. “Perhaps next year if he goes out and kills it they can trade him after the season. That’s a possibility if they have their quarterback of the future.

“But as of now, my understanding is Garoppolo is the 49ers’ starter for 2021.”

According to Rapoport, the 49ers had been plotting a move up the draft board for several weeks now. Talking to most teams ahead of them in the draft order up to the No. 3 Dolphins, the San Francisco front office went as high as they could go.

With the consensus top-two quarterbacks, Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson, essentially locks to go No. 1 and No. 2 in the draft, the 49ers will have to reach deeper into the QB bag to find their next franchise guy.

After Lawrence and Wilson, the next best available options are Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones. According to Rapoport, sources close to ‘Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan say he’s interested in Jones, who reminds him of his former Washington QB Kirk Cousins.

Whatever happens with this year’s draft, the San Francisco quarterback room should be pretty interesting in 2021.