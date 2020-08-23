NFL Insider Sums Up The Interest In QB Colin Kaepernick

Will Colin Kaepernick be signed by an NFL team before the start of the 2020 regular season next month? According to the latest insight from the league, it doesn’t sound like it.

Kaepernick has been out of the NFL since the end of the 2016 season. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback was basically ousted from the league after kneeling for the national anthem.

The dual-threat quarterback claims he remains interested in making an NFL comeback. He’s held public workouts and made it clear that he still wants to play.

Kaepernick, though, remains unsigned. And it doesn’t sound like that will be changing anytime soon.

From Pro Football Talk:

More than two months later, it hasn’t. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Kaepernick has drawn no interest. It’s possible that teams are still talking to the “friends and associates” of Kaepernick while plotting an eventual effort to sign him. It’s also possible that teams never were talking to anyone about Kaepernick, and that the NFL’s various franchises were simply hoping to run out the clock regarding the mainstream viewpoint that Kaepernick should get a shot.

Kaepernick was ahead of his time with the kneeling and it likely cost him his NFL career. However, the former NFL quarterback would surely do it over again.

The 2020 NFL season is scheduled to begin on Thursday, Sept. 10.