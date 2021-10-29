NFL Insider Has Telling Comment About Bizarre A.J. Green Play

Last night’s Thursday matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals ended with a walk-off defensive stand.

Down three with just 12 seconds remaining in the game, MVP candidate Kyler Murray was picked off in the endzone by veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas — sealing the game at 24-21 in favor of the Packers.

Clearly there was some sort of disconnect between Murray and his intended wide receiver target A.J. Green. With one-on-one coverage in the endzone, Green never turned around to receive the fade pass sent his way.

The original play was reportedly set up to go to the left side of the field (where DeAndre Hopkins was lined up). But, a last-second audible from Murray may have caused the confusion, per recent reports from NFL insider Jim Trotter.

According to one source familiar with the sequence, coach Kliff Kingsbury called for a pass play to the left, but quarterback Kyler Murray saw a more favorable matchup to the right, where veteran A.J. Green was one-on-one with journeyman cornerback Rasul Douglas. Murray then signaled for a back-shoulder fade to Green, but, the source said, Green did not see the change and failed to turn around while the ball was in the air, believing the pass was going to the other side of the formation.

This lapse was uncharacteristic for a Cardinals team who came into last night’s game as the only remaining unbeaten team in the NFL.

Now, the Packers and Cardinals share the best record in the league at 7-1.