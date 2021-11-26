NFL Insider Has Telling Comment About Ezekiel Elliott’s Knee Injury

The Spun

For much of the 2021 season, Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott has been battling a lingering knee injury.

Elliott was able to power through the issue on Thursday. But, during a Thanksgiving Day thriller against the Las Vegas Raiders, that injury made itself apparent yet again.

By the end of the Cowboys’ 36-33 overtime defeat, Elliott had been outpaced by backup running back Tony Pollard.

Pollard took 10 carries for 36 yards. Elliott carried the ball nine times for 25 yards and a touchdown — punching in a one-yard score after a big receiving play by his backup. Pollard added four receptions for 32 yards and a massive 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

This limited workload for Elliott could become the new norm. According to reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys “may alter” the star running back’s touches as he deals with a bone bruise in his knee.

Yesterday’s loss was the second game in a row that Ezekiel Elliott has been held to single-digit touches. Through last week’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, he was limited to nine touches as well.

While this lack of production is concerning, it appears Elliott will continue to battle through this injury as the season goes on. Looking to bounce back in Week 13, the Cowboys will face off against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night.

