NFL Insider Floats Confusing QB Trade Idea For Pittsburgh Steelers

CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 01: A detailed view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet before their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 1, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to have their succession plan in place following Ben Roethlisberger's retirement. They drafted Kenny Pickett out of Pitt in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and will likely have him compete for the starting job with a veteran like Mitch Trubisky or Mason Rudolph.

But Mike Florio believes he has a better idea for what the Steelers should do at QB. He included the Steelers in a list of nine teams that should consider trading for embattled San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

"If rookie Kenny Pickett won’t be ready, the question becomes whether Garoppolo would be better than Mitch Trubisky. Many would say that, despite Garoppolo’s inability to get the 49ers over the top, he is," Florio wrote.

Florio's idea which was quickly shot down by just about every Steelers fan out there. Some have pointed out that the whole point of taking Trubisky in free agency was so the Steelers WOULDN'T give up assets for a QB like Garoppolo.

There's also the matter of Jimmy Garoppolo's contract - which is not insubstantial. He is owed $24.2 million in base salary alone this year and has a cap hit of nearly $27 million.

Unless the 49ers would be willing to eat some of that contract and the cap hit, the Steelers probably can't even afford to add Garoppolo to their roster right now.

The Steelers have likely come to terms with the idea that 2022 will be a transition year for their offense. They don't need to waste valuable assets - even late-round picks - for a player who might only play one season for them.

What do you think of Florio's trade idea?