NFL Insider Gives New Injury Update On QB Jalen Hurts

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 14: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lincoln Financial Field on October 14, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles missed their chance to clinch the NFC East title and the top seed in the conference with their loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the absence of star quarterback Jalen Hurts. As a result, the team's strategy with Hurts appears to be changing.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Hurts is going to push to play in Week 17 against the New Orleans Saints. Rapoport said that Hurts is as competitive as they come and he'll want to come in to give the team the best chance to win.

Hurts is currently dealing with an SC joint sprain in his shoulder and is day-to-day as he recovers. Gardner Minshew started for the Eagles against the Cowboys yesterday but came up short despite playing fairly well in stretches.

The Eagles only need one more win to clinch the NFC East, but now they've got the Minnesota Vikings within a game of them as they vie for the top seed in the conference.

As a result, the Eagles aren't able to start resting players for the playoffs as early as they might have liked.

While they've already secured a trip to the postseason, their ultimate fate may not be decided until the final weekend of the regular season.

Will Jalen Hurts rush back to play now that the Eagles need another win to secure their playoff position?