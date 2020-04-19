The Spun

NFL Insider Has Harsh Comment On Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette

A Jags helmet ahead of a game against the Redskins.LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 14: A Jacksonville Jaguars helmet sits on the field before the start of the Jaguars and Washington Redskins game at FedExField on September 14, 2014 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

One NFL insider had a pretty harsh comment on Leonard Fournette following reports of a potential Jacksonville Jaguars trade.

ESPN reported on Saturday that the Jaguars have had trade discussions about Fournette with other NFL teams. It’s possible Fournette, 25, will be traded ahead of – or during – the NFL Draft.

One NFL insider doesn’t see Jacksonville getting much in return, though. CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora had brutally honest reaction to the trade rumors.

“Good luck to the Jags getting anything of value for Fournette. Horribly over-drafted and (thus) overpaid,” he wrote on Twitter.

Jacksonville has already traded multiple key players over the last year-plus, including standout defensive backs Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye.

Fournette’s name began to surface in trade rumors following the running back’s public flirting with free agent quarterback Cam Newton. It’s unclear, though, if that had anything to do with Jacksonville’s decision to shop him.

The Jaguars are reportedly confident in second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew and have no plans to go after Newton.

Fournette is clearly now a player to watch heading into the rest of the NFL’s 2020 offseason.

