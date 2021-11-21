The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL Insider Has Big Update On Lamar Jackson Ahead Of Bears Game

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 10: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens carries the ball during the fourth quarter of their AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on January 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

It’s still unclear if Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be able to suit up on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Jackson is considered “50-50” to play as he’s been battling an illness this week. It is not COVID-related.

Jackson missed Wednesday and Thursday’s practice due to the illness before practicing on Friday.

If he were to not suit up, it would be another huge blow to the Ravens’ offense. They’re already going to be without receiver Marquise Brown, who was downgraded to out with a thigh injury. He was originally listed as questionable.

Baltimore will also be without running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards as they are lost for the season with torn ACLs. Cornerback Marcus Peters tore his ACL in early September and is out for the season as well.

This is a game that the Ravens cannot afford to lose due to how close the AFC North has gotten.

The Steelers are breathing down their necks as they’re just a half-game back with a 5-3-1 record. The Bengals are also close as they’re just one game back at 5-4.

If Jackson is not able to go, backup Tyler Huntley would start in his place.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.