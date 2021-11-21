NFL Insider Has Big Update On Lamar Jackson Ahead Of Bears Game

It’s still unclear if Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be able to suit up on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Jackson is considered “50-50” to play as he’s been battling an illness this week. It is not COVID-related.

A league source on the status of Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson for Sunday’s game in Chicago against the Bears: “I’d say it’s 50-50. He’s sick – not Covid.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 21, 2021

Jackson missed Wednesday and Thursday’s practice due to the illness before practicing on Friday.

If he were to not suit up, it would be another huge blow to the Ravens’ offense. They’re already going to be without receiver Marquise Brown, who was downgraded to out with a thigh injury. He was originally listed as questionable.

Baltimore will also be without running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards as they are lost for the season with torn ACLs. Cornerback Marcus Peters tore his ACL in early September and is out for the season as well.

This is a game that the Ravens cannot afford to lose due to how close the AFC North has gotten.

The Steelers are breathing down their necks as they’re just a half-game back with a 5-3-1 record. The Bengals are also close as they’re just one game back at 5-4.

If Jackson is not able to go, backup Tyler Huntley would start in his place.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.