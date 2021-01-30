NFL Insider Has Latest On Potential Matthew Stafford, 49ers Trade

The San Francisco 49ers have become a hotly-discussed trade destination for Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford over the past few days.

According to reports from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, newly-hired head coach Dan Campbell says trade talks for Stafford have gotten “hot and heavy.” The 49ers had been considered among the front runners to land the veteran QB.

But, NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo was quick to dismiss this speculation on Saturday’s episode of “Good Morning Football.”

“There were rumors the last couple of days on Twitter that the 49ers were on the verge of a trade for Matthew Stafford with the Lions,” Garafolo said. “Not according to the folks in San Francisco who said, ‘Nope, not us.'”

While there’s been significant speculation surrounding the future of Jimmy Garoppolo in San Francisco, the NFL insider expects the 49ers to stick with their QB for at least one more year.

“Now, I can’t guarantee you that they’re not gonna trade for a quarterback this offseason. Jimmy Garoppolo might be elsewhere,” Garafolo said. “But I hear a lot of positives when I talk to the folks in San Francisco with regard to how they feel about Jimmy Garoppolo. So, I’ll keep him there for another season at least and hope that everybody around him stays healthy, and all the bad juju that’s surrounding this team is gone, and they can get back to playing good football with Jimmy Garoppolo.”

While the 49ers may not be interesting in trading for a new quarterback, Stafford reportedly has some interest in heading out west. According to reports earlier today from NFL insider Albert Breer, Stafford’s preferred landing spots are San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The Rams have reportedly expressed some mutual interest, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler — exploring trade options for Stafford involving Jared Goff’s massive contract.

Stay tuned for updates on the Matthew Stafford trading frenzy.