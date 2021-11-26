NFL Insider Has Promising Update For Raiders TE Darren Waller

The Las Vegas Raiders may have avoided a serious injury to star tight end, Darren Waller.

Waller had to leave the game against the Cowboys in the second quarter due to a knee injury and was immediately ruled out for the rest of the contest.

The Raiders were able to win in overtime, 36-33 after Daniel Carlson made his fifth field goal of the game.

On Friday morning, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport released an update on Waller and confirmed that he wasn’t in a lot of pain late last night. Waller is still going to undergo more tests today.

From @GMFB: The #Cowboys may alter Zeke Elliott's touches as he deals with a bone bruise in his knee, while #Raiders TE Darren Waller will have tests today on a knee injury suffered last night. He was not in a lot of pain late, so maybe good news there. pic.twitter.com/yol4PsuPr8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 26, 2021

Waller finished with two receptions for 33 yards before exiting the game.

If Waller were to miss an extended period of time, it would be a big blow to the Raiders’ offense. He has 643 yards and two touchdowns on 53 receptions thus far.

His 643 yards lead the team as he’s been quarterback Derek Carr’s favorite target this season. His best game came against the Bengals last Sunday, despite a 32-13 loss. He finished with seven receptions for 116 yards.

Las Vegas will look to stay in the AFC playoff picture when it hosts Washington next Sunday.

Kickoff will be at 4:05 p.m. ET.