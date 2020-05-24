NFL Insider Has Telling Update On WR Antonio Brown

Amid a multitude of personal and legal issues, Antonio Brown only played in one NFL game in 2019. There’s no guarantee he even hits that mark in 2020.

On SportsCenter this morning, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler was asked about Brown’s NFL future. Right now, it is muddled, to say the least.

“Let’s go to Antonio Brown — now, this is an interesting case because the NFL, I’m told, is still reviewing his personal conduct case that there is just a lot to unpack,” Fowler said, via 247Sports. “You have the September allegations, of course, of sexual assault and rape. You have an incident with a truck driver that resulted in battery charges.

“And so, there’s just not a lot of buzz right now, league-wide, about signing Antonio Brown. And that’s in part because there could be a lengthy suspension coming for him. So despite the talent, hardly a slam dunk that he plays in 2020.”

While Fowler reports that Brown’s chances of being signed may be dwindling, the 31-year-old Brown continues to work out. He’s been posting videos of himself training all offseason, including with reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

Tom Brady is one of Brown’s staunches allies in the league, but the Tampa Bay Bucs have already said they won’t consider signing the mercurial wideout. Russell Wilson reportedly wants Brown in Seattle, but again, who knows if the Seahawks would be interested.

Brown never suited up in a regular season game for the Raiders in 2019, as he was released before the season began. In his lone game with the New England Patriots, he caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown.