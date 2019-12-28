NFL Insider Hints At Major Cleveland Browns Offseason Move

The Cleveland Browns might have been the most-disappointing team in the NFL in 2019. Baker Mayfield and Co. entered the season with Super Bowl hopes. The Browns head into Week 17 at 6-9, guaranteed of a losing season.

Reports have suggested that head coach Freddie Kitchens will be back in 2020, though Cleveland has yet to confirm that.

A new report from NFL insider Michael Lombardi suggests that significant changes could come to the Browns this offseason.

“Two NFL sources told me last night that they expect more than just a head coaching change in Cleveland. 2020 will be interesting,” he wrote.

Two NFL sources told me last night that they expect more than just a head coaching change in Cleveland. 2020 will be interesting. — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) December 28, 2019

Kitchens finishing his first season as the Browns’ head coach. Cleveland has been somewhat of a train wreck of a team this year, and Kitchens is surely to blame for some of that, but the Browns have several issues to work out.

It’s unclear what other moves the Browns will make this offseason – a change in GM, an Odell Beckham trade, etc. – but it’s going to be a fascinating offseason in Cleveland.