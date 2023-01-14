NFL Insider Ian Rapoport Names 3 Landing Spots For Quarterback Derek Carr

Derek Carr is on the hunt for a new team for the first time in his lengthy NFL career.

On Saturday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport named three possible landing spots for the veteran quarterback: the Washington Commanders, New York Jets and Carolina Panthers.

Each of these three prospective teams went through a cycle of quarterback options during the 2022 season. And each of these teams are going into the 2023 season with uncertainty at the QB position.

While Carr may not be performing at the highest level, he's certainly an upgrade for all three of these teams.

After the Raiders named Jarrett Stadham as the starter for the final two games of the regular season, Carr elected to leave the team. Clearly the three-time Pro Bowler is looking to be a starting quarterback in the NFL.

Where would you like to see Carr land in 2023?