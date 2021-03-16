NFL Insider Jane Slater Has Message For Cowboys Fans

With free-agent quarterback Dak Prescott finally locked in with a massive contract extension, the Dallas Cowboys can focus their attention towards landing some other big names.

But, according to NFL insider Jane Slater, pretty much any free agent attempts made by the franchise will be futile. On NFL Network Tuesday, she outlined why the Cowboys won’t do much damage this offseason.

“These greedy Cowboys’ fans… [Prescott] is not enough for them,” Slater joked. “Every year during free agency they want to know why the Cowboys aren’t in play for some of the big names.

“This is the Cowboy way. If you’ve covered this team the past couple of years, you know that. They aren’t big players in free agency. Of course they’re always checking the waiver wire… scouting is 365, 24/7… I just don’t expect them to make a big splash this year.”

Slater posted her comments on Twitter with a blunt caption.

“Cowboys fans relax. This is the norm. So what can you expect?”

#Cowboys fans relax. This is the norm. So what can you expect? pic.twitter.com/3BNBMZeNX2 — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 16, 2021

Slater also went down the list of Dallas’ failed free agent projects in 2020. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Gerald McCoy, Everson Griffen, and Daryl Worley were all free-agent targets pursued by the Cowboys last year in attempts to strengthen their struggling defense. While the franchise was able to land a few of these options, none of them provided any significant production.

This year, the Cowboys have been linked to top-tier free agent Richard Sherman. While the Dallas secondary could certainly benefit from a veteran cornerback presence, Slater quickly nixed that possibility:

“When we hear these names like cornerback Richard Sherman, I just don’t see it happening.”

Was Slater’s Cowboys criticism unjustified, or right on target?