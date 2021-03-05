NFL Insider Has Latest On Dak Prescott, Cowboys Contract Talks

NFL insider Ian Rapoport opened up his segment on Dak Prescott with a definitive phrase: “This quarterback is not going anywhere.”

While all signs indicate the unrestricted free agent will return to Dallas in 2021, there is still some uncertainty around the type of contract Prescott will sign with the Cowboys this offseason.

Right now, there are two routes the organization can take. The first awards the fifth-year quarterback a well-deserved long-term contract extension. The other gives him a one-year franchise tag to table the decision for a later date.

Rapoport gave his inside scoop on the contract negotiations Friday afternoon.

From NFL Now: As the franchise tag deadline looms, where do things stand with #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (all positive as of now), #Lions WR Kenny Golladay, and #Panthers OT Taylor Moton (expected to be tagged). pic.twitter.com/jLnSzGe7rQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 5, 2021

“Here’s my understanding of where things stand between the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott,” the analyst said on NFL Network. “Things are positive. They’re having conversations — there’s been some progress. All of that is very good. And I don’t think that’s exactly groundbreaking, except it really wasn’t at this point last year at all.

“If the Cowboys have to tag him, they can. It wouldn’t be ideal but clearly they could make it work. But at least things are headed in a positive direction.”

After Prescott suffered a gruesome, season-ending leg injury in Week 5, the lack of depth at the quarterback position became glaringly clear. With that in mind, the Cowboys should be doing anything they can to keep their superstar QB happy.