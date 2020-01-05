NFL Insider Has The Latest On The Dallas Cowboys, Lincoln Riley

The Dallas Cowboys have yet to officially part ways with Jason Garrett, but Jerry Jones’ head coaching search is reportedly already underway.

Dallas has reportedly already interviewed veteran NFL head coaches Mike McCarthy and Marvin Lewis.

The Cowboys have been linked to the college ranks, too. Both Lincoln Riley and Urban Meyer have been speculated to be potential candidates.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport had the latest on the Cowboys’ potential interest in Riley this weekend.

“From what I understand expect them to at least take the temperature of Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley. See if he is actually interested in coming to the NFL. I’ve talked to people close to him, they don’t think so, but no one Rich [Eisen] has said definitively no,” Rapoport said on NFL Network.

The Cowboys have reportedly been prioritizing head coaches with NFL experience, which would likely take Riley and Meyer out of the race.

Dallas has not even made an official announcement on Garrett, though, so there could be a lot more to come in this head coaching search.

