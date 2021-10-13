NFL Insider Has Latest On Tom Brady’s Thumb Injury

On Monday, Tom Brady was placed on the Buccaneers’ injury report with an injury to his throwing hand. On Tuesday, he showed up to his press conference with his thumb heavily wrapped.

While Brady acknowledged that an injury to his throwing hand is no laughing matter, he also continually expressed confidence in his ability to take the field with a short turnaround on Thursday.

“There’s no serious injury at all,” the superstar quarterback said on Tuesday. “It’s just more discomfort, but I think that should be gone here in the next day or two.”

On Wednesday, just one day before the Bucs’ Thursday night matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared a similar report.

“What I would expect from Tom Brady is for him to go out there and look basically like he does, but also playing with some pain… I wouldn’t expect him to be 100%, but Tom Brady always plays and that should be the case as well tomorrow,” he said.

From NFL Now: #Bucs QB Tom Brady should play on Thursday, but he will still be dealing with a thumb injury. pic.twitter.com/lZeQZJgyCK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 13, 2021

If this past weekend’s second half is any indication of his play through injury tomorrow, Brady and the Bucs should be just fine.

After suffering the thumb injury sometime in the second quarter of Sunday’s 45-17 blowout win over the Dolphins, Brady went on to throw for 411 yards and five touchdowns — the first time he’s thrown 400+ yards and five touchdowns in the same game in his entire 22-year career.

Thursday night’s matchup will kickoff on Philly’s Lincoln Financial Field at 8:20 p.m. ET.