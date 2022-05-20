NFL Insider Makes Prediction For Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes with the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on November 1, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has accomplished a lot in his four NFL seasons. He's set records, won awards and taken the Ravens to the playoffs.

But a contract extension has yet to materialize as the Ravens hope to sign him to a long-term deal. NFL insider Jason La Canfora is inclined to believe that it won't materialize before 2023 at all.

In a feature for CBS Sports, La Canfora said that both sides "seemed resigned" to the fact that a new deal is "highly unlikely." He doesn't foresee the Ravens giving Jackson the $200-250 million deal he wants.

As a result, La Canfora is predicting that when Jackson's contract expires at the end of next season, the Ravens will simply give him the franchise tag. Beyond that, he doesn't know.

Via CBSSports.com:

At this point all parties seem resigned to the fact that a new deal is highly unlikely. Owner Steve Bisciotti doesn't seem up to stroke a check for $200M, and short of guaranteeing around $250M I don't see Jackson engaging in much contract talk. Baltimore's offer before the start of last season got them nowhere and was worth around just $35M a year, as I have been reporting since February, and the QB market has exploded again since then.

In four seasons, Lamar Jackson is 37-12 as a starter with nearly 10,000 passing yards and 84 passing touchdowns in 58 games. But he's just as dynamic as a runner, leading the league in yards per carry twice in the last three years.

That's translated into two Pro Bowls and an MVP win for Jackson, plus three playoff appearances for the Ravens.

But there are flaws in Jackson's game, and those flaws might be what's stopping the Ravens short of giving him everything he wants.

It's going to be an interesting situation to watch.