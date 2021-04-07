Former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman is one of the hottest free-agent options remaining in this year’s cycle.

With some solid years still left in the tank for the 33-year-old cornerback, Sherman will be a valuable asset to any team he joins in 2021. But, NFL insider Michael Silver has one team in particular that he thinks would be the perfect fit.

During an appearance with NFL Network on Wednesday, Silver made his case for Sherman to the Green Bay Packers –– saying he would provide a much-needed emotional spark on the defensive end.

“He’s got attitude for days, and the Packers defense need that,” Silver said. “They’ve got some good players on that defense. They make plays — they have their moments… . He’ll make practice more lively. He’ll make games more charged.”

With Sherman completing a three-year contract with the 49ers this season, the franchise decided it was unable to re-sign the veteran corner due to the 2020 COVID-19 salary cap hit. Now well into this offseason’s free agency period, the three-time All Pro has yet to find a new squad.

Sherman, who serves as his own agent, attributes this to the upcoming draft.

“Well, apparently we got to wait ’til the draft happens before anything else shakes out, because everybody has their hopes and dreams in the draft, which is understandable,” the 10-year veteran said, on The Cris Collinsworth Podcast featuring Richard Sherman. “You turn 33, and then it’s like, ‘We’ll wait until we get a young pup; and if we can’t get a young pup, we’ll take an old fool.’ So that’s where we’re sitting.”

From the looks of things, any moves made to pick up Sherman in free agency will take place after the draft starting on April 29.