NFL Insider Names 4 Best Players Available In 2021 Draft

The first two days of the 2021 NFL Draft are officially over, but there are still a handful of talented players on the board as we enter Day 3.

ESPN analyst Matt Miller named the four best players on the board as of this morning. The top player on his list is LSU linebacker Jabril Cox.

A lot of analysts thought Cox would be a second-round pick, yet he’s available heading into the fourth round. There are some concerns about his ability to shed blocks and make an impact in the run game, but he’s excellent when it comes to pass coverage.

Right behind Cox on Miller’s board is Duke outside linebacker Chris Rumph II. During his career with the Blue Devils, he had 124 total tackles, 33 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks.

The third-best player remaining in this draft, according to Miller, is Indiana safety Jamar Johnson. This past season, he had 42 total tackles, four interceptions and a forced fumble.

The fourth and final player that Miller mentioned heading into Day 3 is North Carolina running back Michael Carter. He’s a undersized for his position, but he’s very explosive and could become a legitimate playmaker at the next level.

Jabril Cox

Chris Rumph II

Jamar Johnson

Michael Carter https://t.co/BuXnvYqmY7 — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) May 1, 2021

These four players that Miller named aren’t the only talented prospects on the board. NFL teams should also have interest in USC defensive lineman Jay Tufele, Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade, Miami tight end Brevin Jordan and several others.

Coverage for Day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft begins at noon ET on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.