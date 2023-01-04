NFL Insider Names "Biggest Competitors" For Jim Harbaugh

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen on the sideline during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

It's that time of year again, the rumors linking Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh to the NFL are growing louder.

Just days after Michigan's stunning loss to TCU in the College Football Playoff, several reports suggested Harbaugh is considering a jump to the NFL. In fact, he's already spoken to one NFL team.

Multiple reports said Harbaugh had a conversation with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper about the team's opening. There are other teams out there that need a head coach as well.

On Tuesday night, a fan asked NFL insider Benjamin Allbright who the "biggest competitors" are to land Harbaugh other than the Denver Broncos.

Allbright listed the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts.

Coincidentally - or perhaps not - those are the only three head coaching jobs that are open right now.

Regardless, the NFL's interest in Jim Harbaugh appears to be very real and Harbaugh appears to be entertaining the idea.

Will he leave for the NFL again?