NFL Insider Names 'Dark Horse' For Denver Broncos Coach

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 28: A general view of a Denver Broncos helmet on the field prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 28, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos are in the process of hiring a new head coach for the second straight offseason.

Denver hired former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett last offseason. The move didn't pan out as Hackett was fired before the end of his first season.

Now the team is looking for his replacement and a few major names keep popping up. Both Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton were the early frontrunners, but have dropped off recently.

Well, a new "dark horse" candidate was named for the opening by Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer - former Stanford coach David Shaw.

From Sports Illustrated:

Finally, a couple of dark horses for you. I wouldn’t rule out Frank Reich in Carolina or David Shaw out in Denver. I’d also heard Jim Caldwell interviewed pretty well in both places. And obviously, what those two teams do could be affected by whatever Sean Payton decides to do

Harbaugh is staying at Michigan and Payton appears to be nearing a return to broadcast booth instead of the sideline.

That could open the door for Shaw, who was one of the most respected college football coaches in the country.