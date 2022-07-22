NFL Insider Names Most "Disrespected" QB In League

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs onto the field with teammates before the NFL game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

With the NFL season around the corner, fans around the country have been debating who's the most "disrespected" player in the league.

On Friday afternoon, NFL insider Benjamin Allbright of KOA 94.1 FM shared his stance on this topic.

Allbright ultimately believes Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is the most disrespected player in the NFL.

Carr has been a steady presence for the Raiders since 2014. Last year, he had 4,804 passing yards and 23 touchdowns.

The Raiders gave Carr a three-year, $121.5 million extension this offseason. Clearly, the front office respects him.

Judging by Carr's recent comments about the Raiders, he'll be entering Week 1 of the 2022 season with a massive chip on his shoulder.

"It's going to be fun," Carr said, via The Athletic. "No one thinks anything of us, and I think that's what makes it fun is you always have to put the ball down and play the football games."

The Raiders start the season on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers.