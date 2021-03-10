NFL Insider Names Potential Landing Spot For WR Emmanuel Sanders

The New Orleans Saints released wideout Emmanuel Sanders on Wednesday morning. After spending just one season with the franchise, Sanders finds himself on the free agent market yet again.

Even through limited field time in 2020, the two-time Pro Bowler showed he still has what it takes to be an elite contributor in an NFL passing offense. Through just five starts this past season, the Saints’ complementary receiver strung together 726 yards and five touchdowns.

With plenty left in the tank for the 11-year veteran, Sanders has become yet another hot option on this year’s open market.

According to NFL insider Benjamin Allbright, the talented receiver would be a good fit with the Green Bay Packers. Allbright covered Sanders’ career as a Broncos insider during his time in Denver.

Wouldn't be surprised if he wound up in GB on team friendly deal. https://t.co/o0mRzVoq2B — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 10, 2021

This wouldn’t be the first time Green Bay expressed interest in acquiring Sanders. Follow-up tweets from Allbright indicate that the Packers were in on trade talks when Sanders left San Francisco in 2019.

Despite Aaron Rodgers’ 4,299 yard, 48 touchdown MVP season in 2020, it’s been clear for a while that he needs a stronger second option at the receiver position. With 1,374 receiving yards this past season, Davante Adams is really the only reliable target for the superstar QB. The second highest receiver for Green Bay was Marquez Valdes-Scantling with 609 yards.

If you take a look at his playing history, Sanders would make a pretty great fit in the Packers’ offense. As a proven elite secondary receiver — Sanders would make a perfect complement to the superstar talents of Adams. Through the majority of his prime years in Denver, he finished close behind primary receiver Demaryius Thomas — notching three straight 1,000+ receiving seasons from 2014-16.

Let’s see if the Packers take stab at landing another experienced receiver option.