NFL Insider Names “Most Shocking” Player Still Available In Draft

Every year, there are at least a few notable NFL Draft prospects who fall out of the first round. As you’d expect, that trend continued this year.

Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was considered one of the top defensive players in the 2021 draft class prior to last night. And yet somehow, he remains on the board heading into Day 2.

NFL insider Benjamin Allbright is so surprised that Owusu-Koramoah remains on the board that he labeled him the “most shocking player still available” in the draft.

“Most shocking player still available? JOK,” Allbright tweeted.

Most shocking player still available? JOK? — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) April 30, 2021

Allbright isn’t the only NFL media member who feels this way about Owusu-Koramoah. Throughout last night’s broadcast, ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. mentioned that he was shocked that a team didn’t select the Notre Dame product.

Owusu-Koramoah was ranked as the 12th-best prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft. Players like that aren’t usually available in the second round.

For those wondering what Owusu-Koramoah brings to the table, draft analyst Scott Muench said he’s an “instinctive, agile and fast weakside linebacker who always seems to be around the ball.”

Although it’s unfortunate that Owusu-Koramoah didn’t hear his name called in the first round of the draft, he should come off the board fairly early in the second round.