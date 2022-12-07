NFL Insider Names Team To 'Watch' In Odell Beckham Jr Talks

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 21: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

All of the talk centering around free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr has involved the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas has seemed like the favorite to sign Odell for weeks, but a recent meeting may have changed that. ESPN's Ed Werder said Beckham's physical with the team showed he has not progressed enough to ensure he would play before mid-January.

With that report floating around, a different NFL insider thinks the Cowboys might not sign Odell after all. He believes the Philadelphia Eagles would be lurking the shadows just like the Los Angeles Rams did last year.

"Last year, when the OBJ free-agency sputtered, we said, 'Watch the Rams.' As this year's OBJ free-agency sputters, I'll say this: Watch the Eagles," Florio said on Wednesday morning.

If the Ed Werder report is true and Beckham Jr can't play until mid-January, that lines up with the Wildcard Round of the playoffs.

As of right now, the Cowboys would be playing that weekend, while the Eagles would have an extra week before they see the field.

Could that lead OBJ to Philly?