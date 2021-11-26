NFL Insider Has New Injury Update For TE Darren Waller

During yesterday’s Thanksgiving Day thriller between Dallas and Las Vegas, Darren Waller suffered a concerning injury. Getting rolled up on after logging his second reception of the game, the Raiders’ star tight end quickly grabbed his knee and limped off the field.

After some sideline evaluation, Waller was ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

With a knee injury of this nature, fans and analysts from around the league were concerned that this issue could be a serious one for the uniquely-talented TE. But on Friday, MRI tests reportedly revealed an encouraging update.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Waller has suffered a sprained IT band — a far better result than what many thought could have been a serious MCL injury.

#Raiders Pro Bowl TE Darren Waller suffered just a strained IT band in his knee, sources told me and @TomPelissero said after his MRI. Some very good news. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 26, 2021

Through 10 games this year, Darren Waller is the Raiders’ most-targeted receiver with 84 balls thrown his way. The electric 6-foot-6 athlete has turned those targets into 53 receptions for 643 yards and two touchdowns.

Even with Waller out early, the Raiders were still able to get things done through the air. With two receivers surpassing 100 yards (Hunter Renfrow and DeSean Jackson), Derek Carr and the Las Vegas passing attack amassed 366 yards en route to a 36-33 overtime victory.

Waller already missed a game earlier this season (Week 7) with an ankle injury. If he misses time with this new knee injury, backup tight end Foster Moreau will step up as TE1.