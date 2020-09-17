NFL Insider Has Telling Comment On Odell Beckham Trade Rumors

Earlier this week, trade rumors surfaced for Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The Pro Bowl wide received had a disappointing 2019 season and he had a rough 2020 debut in Week 1. Beckham, traded from New York to Cleveland before last season, had just three catches for 22 yards in the season-opening loss to Baltimore.

Following the loss, New York radio host Mike Francesca said he’s hearing the Browns are looking to trade Beckham. That report has since been disputed.

Still, trade talks persist.

Wednesday, Sport Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer had a telling comment on all of the OBJ speculation.

“Even though this might not be real right now, I think other teams are going to be monitoring this…and if there are little signs there, I think the Browns are going to start getting phone calls,” Breer said on Bull & Fox in Cleveland.

.@AlbertBreer on @BullandFox on whether Odell Beckham Jr. could be on trade block: "Even though this might not be real right now, I think other teams are going to be monitoring this…and if there are little signs there, I think the #Browns are going to start getting phone calls" — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) September 16, 2020

FOX Sports 1 host Colin Cowherd advocated for a Beckham trade earlier today.

“I’ve been saying this since early last year. It’s better for Baker, it’s better for OBJ, it’s better for Cleveland. This feels like a forced relationship,” Cowherd said.

Cowherd went as far to name five potential landing spots for Beckham if the Browns decide to trade him.

For now, though, Beckham and the Browns are getting ready for a Thursday night game against Cincinnati.